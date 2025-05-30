Manchester United vs Hong Kong LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates

Ruben Amorim was stinging with his latest criticism of his squad after that shock result that saw them booed off the pitch, but his preparations for this game have not been helped by a middle-finger gesture controversy involving Amad Diallo and the latest speculation over Fernandes. The United captain starts this afternoon along with Alejandro Garnacho, but is now believed to be seriously considering a lucrative offer to join Saudi side Al-Hilal in a move that would see the club net around £80million.