Manchester United vs Hong Kong: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today
Manchester United are today bidding to avoid yet another humiliating chapter in their “disaster” campaign when they take on Hong Kong in their second of two post-season friendlies.
United have one more chance to prove their manager wrong as they take on the Hong Kong national team in their final game of the season before the squad flies out for international duty or a much-needed rest.
Their opponents know a thing or two about United. Head coach Ashley Westwood was born in Shropshire and graduated from the club’s academy. He never made a senior appearance for the club, but did make over 400 during a journeyman career at the likes of Bradford, Wrexham and Portsmouth.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Manchester United vs Hong Kong is scheduled for a 1pm BST kick-off (8pm local time) today, Friday, May 30, 2025.
The match will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Hong Kong
Live stream: The match will be shown live exclusively on MUTV, Manchester United’s official television channel. Coverage starts at 12pm BST, an hour ahead of kick-off.
Viewers can subscribe to the channel via the club’s official website and app, or it is available through providers Sky and Virgin for an additional fee.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: Match highlights should be available on United’s website, social media channels and YouTube shortly after full-time.
Manchester United vs Hong Kong team news
Amorim made plenty of substitutes during the loss in Kuala Lumpur, but Altay Bayindir was left on the bench, so he will start in Hong Kong after Andre Onana travelled home. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes should also start after being named on the bench last time out.
Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire have also not joined the squad for the second friendly, while Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee remain fitness doubts. Amorim has confirmed that Luke Shaw will not play.
Unlike ASEAN All-Stars, Hong Kong have named a squad which regularly play together, mostly consisting of players contracted to clubs in China and Hong Kong.
Manchester United vs Hong Kong prediction
It surely cannot get any worse for United, who showed little ability or desire to fight for the ball on Wednesday. Eight of the starting line-up lost the Europa League final, so the supposed talent was on show.
Hong Kong will prove a sterner test than the cobbled-together XI on show in Kuala Lumpur, and you certainly wouldn’t rule them out scoring a goal, or two. Surely, though, United produce a better performance. Surely.
Manchester United vs Hong Kong match odds
