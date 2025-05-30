43
Manchester United vs Hong Kong: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds today

2025-05-30Last Updated: 2025-05-30
349 2 minutes read

Manchester United are today bidding to avoid yet another humiliating chapter in their “disaster” campaign when they take on Hong Kong in their second of two post-season friendlies.

United have one more chance to prove their manager wrong as they take on the Hong Kong national team in their final game of the season before the squad flies out for international duty or a much-needed rest.

Their opponents know a thing or two about United. Head coach Ashley Westwood was born in Shropshire and graduated from the club’s academy. He never made a senior appearance for the club, but did make over 400 during a journeyman career at the likes of Bradford, Wrexham and Portsmouth.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Hong Kong is scheduled for a 1pm BST kick-off (8pm local time) today, Friday, May 30, 2025.

The match will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Posters outside the Hong Kong Stadium

AFP via Getty Images

Where to watch Manchester United vs Hong Kong

Live stream: The match will be shown live exclusively on MUTV, Manchester United’s official television channel. Coverage starts at 12pm BST, an hour ahead of kick-off.

Viewers can subscribe to the channel via the club’s official website and app, or it is available through providers Sky and Virgin for an additional fee.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: Match highlights should be available on United’s website, social media channels and YouTube shortly after full-time.

Manchester United vs Hong Kong team news

Amorim made plenty of substitutes during the loss in Kuala Lumpur, but Altay Bayindir was left on the bench, so he will start in Hong Kong after Andre Onana travelled home. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes should also start after being named on the bench last time out.


