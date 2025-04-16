Man Utd vs Lyon: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
As a result, both sides know they have to win to avoid extra-time and possibly penalties.
Lyon, meanwhile, beat Auxerre away from home on Sunday to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification through their position in Ligue 1.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Manchester United vs Lyon is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
The match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Lyon
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Manchester United vs Lyon team news
In a welcome boost, Jonny Evans has returned to training after a long layoff but the Red Devils look set to remain without a host of other first-team regulars such as Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez and Toby Collyer.
Ruben Amorim does have a big decision to make in goal after dropping Onana from the squad against the Magpies. Though, with Altay Bayindir not exactly staking his claim for a start, it could be that the Cameroon international earns an immediate recall.
Injury blow: Joshua Zirkzee
Manchester United vs Lyon prediction
Losing Zirkzee is a blow for Man United especially because Rasmus Hojlund has been out of sorts in recent weeks. Having said that, the striker has tended to save his better performances for the Europa League.
Similarly, United have found a formula in Europe that has seen them remain unbeaten in the competition up until this point, winning all their home games under Amorim and that record is set to continue.
Manchester United to win 2-1.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Manchester United wins: 2
Manchester United vs Lyon match odds
Manchester United to qualify: 4/11
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
