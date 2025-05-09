Manchester United vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
A thumping 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club has changed the mood at Old Trafford, and will face Tottenham in the Bilbao final in less than two weeks’ time.
Domestic form has been miserable, though, as Sunday’s game sees 15th host 17th in the top flight.
While United will have one eye on their European commitment, the Hammers have just pride to play for as they look to hit the 40-point mark in their final game of the season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Manchester United vs West Ham is scheduled for a 2.15pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
The match will take place at Old Trafford, in Salford.
Where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will have highlights available after the game, with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Manchester United vs West Ham team news
Manchester United will again be without Matthijs de Ligt, who was forced off with a muscle problem in the defeat to Brentford, but there is hope he will play again this season.
Toby Collyer (leg) and Ayden Heaven (ankle) will be assessed ahead of kickoff, but Lisandro Martinez (knee), Joshua Zirkzee (thigh) and Diogo Dalot (calf) all remain sidelined.
West Ham will continue to assess Edson Alvarez (back), with the expectation being he will get some minutes before the end of the season but this weekend may come too soon.
Otherwise, it is as case of as you were with Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio out for the foreseeable.
Manchester United vs West Ham prediction
Ruben Amorim is not expected to name the same inexperienced line-up that went down 4-3 to Brentford last weekend, but there remains an opportunity to rotate against a West Ham who will be at almost full strength.
This game is a dead rubber for both teams, but West Ham will have an opportunity to secure their first league win at Old Trafford in almost two decades. Jarrod Bowen earned his team a point against Tottenham last time out and it will be up to United’s back line to stop him.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Manchester United vs West Ham match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
