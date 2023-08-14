Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

The final game of opening week in the Premier League takes place at Old Trafford tonight. Manchester United will be confident of a strong start to their second season under Erik ten Hag and hand competitive debuts to Andre Onana and Mason Mount this evening, though star summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait a bit longer as he nurses a back problem.

Despite some mixed pre-season results and their rivals’ monster spending, hopes are high for Man Utd again in 2023/24 after last season’s Carabao Cup win and third-place finish. That’s in stark contrast to Wolves, who most are tipping for a difficult relegation battle this term after a difficult summer notably light on transfers that culminated in head coach Julen Lopetegui exiting just three days before the season start. Ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was quickly parachuted in and has a big job on his hands at Molineux.

Improving his side’s away form could be crucial to their survival hopes, while Wolves have won on only one of their last 12 top-flight visits to the Theatre of Dreams. Follow Manchester United vs Wolves updates live below!