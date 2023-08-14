38
14
39
7
45
40
11
13
31
5
32
23
49
46
4
20
15
10
35
22
50
37
3
44
48
2
1
26
43
9
16
30
29
18
34
8
25
47
21
24
33

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

131 3 minutes read


The final game of opening week in the Premier League takes place at Old Trafford tonight. Manchester United will be confident of a strong start to their second season under Erik ten Hag and hand competitive debuts to Andre Onana and Mason Mount this evening, though star summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait a bit longer as he nurses a back problem.

Despite some mixed pre-season results and their rivals’ monster spending, hopes are high for Man Utd again in 2023/24 after last season’s Carabao Cup win and third-place finish. That’s in stark contrast to Wolves, who most are tipping for a difficult relegation battle this term after a difficult summer notably light on transfers that culminated in head coach Julen Lopetegui exiting just three days before the season start. Ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was quickly parachuted in and has a big job on his hands at Molineux.


Source link

131 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Ex-Town midfielder Turner sees similarities between current Luton squad and his top flight Hatters

Ex-Town midfielder Turner sees similarities between current Luton squad and his top flight Hatters

Declan Rice: It’s the right time for West Ham captain to move on after fairytale finale

Declan Rice: It’s the right time for West Ham captain to move on after fairytale finale

City Net Four At Anfield To Go Five Clear, Spurs, Chelsea Also Pick Up Wins

City Net Four At Anfield To Go Five Clear, Spurs, Chelsea Also Pick Up Wins

Arubi defying age in the DStv Premiership

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo