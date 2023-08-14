Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

The final game of opening week in the Premier League takes place at Old Trafford tonight. Manchester United will be confident of a strong start to their second season under Erik ten Hag and hand competitive debuts to Andre Onana and Mason Mount this evening, though star summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait a bit longer as he nurses a back problem.
Despite some mixed pre-season results and their rivals’ monster spending, hopes are high for Man Utd again in 2023/24 after last season’s Carabao Cup win and third-place finish. That’s in stark contrast to Wolves, who most are tipping for a difficult relegation battle this term after a difficult summer notably light on transfers that culminated in head coach Julen Lopetegui exiting just three days before the season start. Ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was quickly parachuted in and has a big job on his hands at Molineux.
Improving his side’s away form could be crucial to their survival hopes, while Wolves have won on only one of their last 12 top-flight visits to the Theatre of Dreams. Follow Manchester United vs Wolves updates live below!
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
Full-time
Manchester United survive… just!
They were miles off the pace tonight but pick up an opening three points in the Premier League thanks to Raphael Varane’s late point-blank header.
Wolves had countless chances to score but just couldn’t take them, despite an inspired performance from Matheus Cunha up top.
Goals proving their kryptonite once again. But on that evidence, they won’t go down. They should have had a late, late penalty as well.
Desperately unlucky.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
97 mins: Now then!
Onana has just come out to try and claim a deep cross to the back post but completely and utterly wiped out Kalajdzic without getting near the ball.
Wolves are screaming for a penalty, but referee Simon Hooper is unmoved and somehow the VAR doesn’t give it either.
That’s got to be a penalty, surely?!
O’Neil is fuming on the touchline and receives a yellow card for his protests.
As if Wolves weren’t feeling hard done by enough. Got to sympathise with them there.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
94 mins: United are under siege in stoppage time!
Semedo and Silva combine to tee up Hwang, who goes outside Wan-Bissaka, but the right-back gets a vital block on his shot.
Wolves pressing so hard for a last-gasp leveller.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
91 mins: That’s a key block from Shaw after another attempt from Silva inside the box.
Will be so hard on Wolves if they don’t get anything from this game.
But time is very quickly running out for Gary O’Neil’s men.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
90 mins: Still Wolves come but it just won’t sit up for Silva and Onana intervenes.
Kalajdzic had been involved quickly, but a free-kick towards the big Austrian was claimed by Onana, who has been solid tonight on his competitive debut.
SEVEN minutes of added time for Wolves to find a more-than-deserved equaliser here.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
87 mins: Ten Hag sends on Scott McTominay in place of Rashford.
For Wolves, the towering Sasa Kalajdzic is on for his first appearance for almost a year after he suffered a serious knee injury on his debut last September.
He should provide a real aerial threat in the final few minutes.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
85 mins: It’s end-to-end stuff as we enter the final five minutes of the 90 at Old Trafford.
Fernandes’ dangerous cross is flicked by Rashford and just evades Pellistri at the back post.
At the other end, Gomes makes a great challenge near the byline and feeds Silva, whose latest shot is saved.
A couple of opportunities now for Silva since coming on.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
82 mins: Wolves, to their credit, haven’t been flattened by that Varane goal and are still pushing at Old Trafford.
Gomes tees up Silva via a sliding Shaw, with Onana saving comfortably at his near post.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
79 mins: Wolves are almost caught pushing too many players on looking for the equaliser.
The space really opens up for Rashford, but he’s eventually crowded out by retreating defenders inside the box.
Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
78 mins: United sent on Facundo Pellistri after scoring, with Antony withdrawn.
Wolves introduced Hugo Bueno and Fabio Silva in place of Cunha and Ait-Nouri.
