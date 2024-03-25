Man Utd are waiting for Ashworth to join before deciding whether to sack Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos are planning for Erik ten Hag to be in charge at Manchester United next season, but are developing a strategy to be able to move quickly should they decide to replace him.

The thrilling victory over Liverpool a week ago, one that booked United a FA Cup semi-final clash against Coventry City at Wembley, has almost certainly earned Ten Hag a stay of execution until the summer, i understands, when Ineos really plan to get down to reviving the stuttering giant of world football.

Poor results that would mean United missing out on Champions League football next season will work against Ten Hag, insiders said, but as it stands, Ratcliffe and his right-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford, have no plans to change the manager.

In addition, i has been told that neither man, Ratcliffe nor Brailsford, will wield the axe directly. Should Dan Ashworth leave Newcastle United to become United’s new sporting director, it is he, along with chief executive Omar Berrada, who will make the call. Berrada officially begins his role at the end of the current campaign when Ashworth will also arrive, provided United agree a compensation fee with Newcastle to cut short his gardening leave.

“Making big calls without consulting the experts is not what Sir Dave does,” a source told i . “If anything, he will ask too many people’s opinions. Delegating to the right people is his thing. He is fully aware Ashworth and Berrada know better than he does whether Ten Hag is right for Manchester United. Transforming how major decisions are made is really what he is there for.”

The plan is to completely change the Old Trafford mindset. For too long, Ineos feel United have been “reactive not proactive” in all areas, from the transfer market to boardroom appointments.

Rather than “waiting for things to happen” like before, Ineos want to have plans in place for various eventualities, such as wanting a change in manager.

Just because they have identified Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann, among others, it does not mean Ten Hag is under any more pressure, a source adds. They are just getting plans in place to move quickly should Berrada and/or Ashworth decide change is needed.

This is where Berrada excels. One of the main reasons United’s noisy neighbours Manchester City have been so successful is that they could afford to lose key players or coaching staff as the club’s hierarchy, headed by Berrada, already had replacements lined up.

City’s decision to sell Gabriel Jesus to a title rival in Arsenal two years ago was met with derision. Would losing such a pivotal part of their success not come back to bite them? Julian Alvarez stepped in and arguably made the all-conquering Blues even better.

That is the approach Ratcliffe and Brailsford are keen to instil, something that must come from the top – start planning further ahead to avoid signing more ill-fitting stars on inflated wages or appointing the wrong type of manager.

If Ten Hag does want to front the Ineos revolution, however, his role is going to have to change. Since arriving in Manchester two years ago, the Dutchman has had a big say in transfers – to rather limited success.

i understands that responsibility will now be taken away from the United boss, regardless of whether it is Ten Hag or someone in the hot seat. Ashworth’s team, which will grow considerably in the coming months, will assume those duties when they are in place.

Ten Hag has other options, with one source adding a return to either Ajax or Bayern Munich could happen should he leave Old Trafford, but it is understood he is very keen to finish what he has started in England.