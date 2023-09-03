Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Hojlund debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

United agreed a £64million deal plus add-ons to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford from Atalanta earlier in the summer, but a back injury prevented his involved in the club’s opening three games of the season.

The club have lacked a presence in the No.9 position and manager Erik ten Hag believes Hojlund can slot straight in when United travel to the Emirates on Sunday (4.30pm kick-off, UK time).

“So he had a good training week,” Ten Hag said. “So tomorrow we have final training but he’s doing well, he’s responded well. So he will be available for Sunday’s game. I think he can start.

“I think for every player there’s a big spotlight. At United, you have to perform. Every position and every player.”

Ten Hag also confirmed Sergio Reguilon had trained and would be available after his loan move to United from Tottenham was sealed. The Spaniard plugs a gap in United’s squad following injuries to left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and could slot straight in on Sunday.

Fellow deadline day new boy Altay Bayindir, who signed from Fenerbahce for £4.3m, will likely make the bench, with the goalkeeper acquired to provide backup for Andre Onana. Sofyan Amrabat will not be available, even after his transfer from Fiorentina is confirmed.

Raphael Varane joins fellow defenders Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the treatment table, with Mason Mount also sidelined due to injury. Victor Lindelof should replace Varane at centre-back, while Hojlund may be preferred to Anthony Martial up front.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bisska, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Hojlund

Injured: Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Mount, Amad

Time and date: 4.30pm BST, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium