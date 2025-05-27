8
24
11
46
32
34
29
22
26
3
2
31
9
43
4
30
44
20
33
18
37
25
13
48
40
38
39
16
15
35
5
10
14
49
23
1
Manchester United XI vs ASEAN All-Stars: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for friendly

Manchester United XI vs ASEAN All-Stars: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for friendly

2025-05-27Last Updated: 2025-05-27
341 Less than a minute


Garnacho has travelled despite his Man United future being up in the air


Source link

2025-05-27Last Updated: 2025-05-27
341 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd re-sign veteran; Kim Min-jae announces move; Caicedo to Chelsea; Arsenal update

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd re-sign veteran; Kim Min-jae announces move; Caicedo to Chelsea; Arsenal update

2023-07-18
Woodrow and Taylor start for a young Hatters XI at Port Vale

Woodrow and Taylor start for a young Hatters XI at Port Vale

2024-07-30
Arsenal FC vs PSG: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal FC vs PSG: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-09-30
Crystal Palace XI vs Brentford: Ismaila Sarr debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Crystal Palace XI vs Brentford: Ismaila Sarr debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

2024-08-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo