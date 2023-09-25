Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup

The centre-back has been struggling with a knock but is hopeful of making the matchday squad. Such is the defensive crisis at United, Erik ten Hag was forced to hand Jonny Evans a start in the 1-0 win at Burnley, eight years after his last appearance.

Maguire is well down the pecking order at Old Trafford, but you would assume ahead of Evans. He will be joined by Sergio Reguilon, should the loanee shake off an illness, and Lisandro Martinez, who is pushing to be involved.

Sofyan Amrabat is expected to make his full debut after coming off the bench, and filling in at left-back, at the weekend, and Altay Bayındır will be hoping to make his debut in goal.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will surely be rested, meaning Anthony Martial should come in and be supported by young duo Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United predicted XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat, Eriksen; Pellistri, Martial, Garnacho

Doubts: Mount, Maguire, Reguilon

Out: Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Mainoo, Malacia, Amad

Unavailable: Sancho, Antony

Time and date: 8pm, Tuesday 26 September, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford