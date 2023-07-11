Man United XI vs Leeds: Mason Mount debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for friendly

Erik ten Hag has named a 26-man squad for the game in Oslo, including his new £60million signing from Chelsea. The 24-year-old has trained with his new team-mates and now joins the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Jadon Sancho on the plane.

The squad will feature a number of younger talents, while Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford will play no part after extended breaks following the end of the domestic season.

Anthony Martial is missing, but due to injury after failing to shake off his hamstring complaint.

United fans will be able to get another look at the likes of Amad Diallo, who spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland, Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and Charlie Savage.

Manchester United predicted XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Sancho, Hugill, Diallo

Confirmed travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marc Jurado, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Rhys Bennett, Will Fish, Alvaro Fernandez, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Fred, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gore, Toby Collyer, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Maxi Oyedele, Charlie Savage.

Forwards: Amad, Jadon Sancho, Shola Shoretire, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill.