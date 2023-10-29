Manchester United vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The first Manchester derby of the season takes places at Old Trafford. Manchester United and Manchester City will first come together to remember Sir Bobby Charlton before locking horns on what is set to be a huge afternoon in the Premier League. City have been the dominant force in Manchester since the arrival of Pep Guardiola and are chasing a win after victories for both Tottenham and Arsenal this weekend. But they came unstuck at Old Trafford last season and Guardiola says his side are in for a tough afternoon.