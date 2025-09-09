MANCOSA & Jacaranda Announce Inspiring Business Breakfast – Jacaranda FM and MANCOSA are proud to announce the return of their highly anticipated Business Breakfast, a flagship event designed to inspire and empower South Africa’s next generation of leaders. Now in its third year, the event continues its legacy of providing a platform for inspiration, empowerment, and networking, bringing South Africans face-to-face with some of the country’s top leaders, innovators, and trailblazers.

This year promises to be no different, with a dynamic line-up of speakers who will share their stories of resilience, innovation, and legacy-building. This year’s theme, ‘Own Your Legacy,’ challenges attendees to not only build a successful career but to intentionally create a lasting impact.

The 2025 MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast

Grace Harding – CEO of Ocean Basket and a corporate coach. He has taken a South African brand global with branches in over 16 countries. Harding will unpack the leadership skills, mistakes, and hard-won lessons that shaped her journey to international success.

Graeme Codrington – The globally recognised futurist, who will explore business trends shaping the future, including the role of AI, technological innovation, and leadership in tomorrow's workplace.

Patrick Lambie – The former Springbok rugby legend turned property developer will share insights from his transition from the sports field to the corporate world. Highlighting the importance of adaptability and resilience.

Mamokgethi Phakeng – Businesswoman, philanthropist, and former Vice Chancellor of UCT. Affectionately known as 'Deputy Mother'. She will inspire with her story of championing education. This, through the Adopt-a-Learner Foundation and the role education plays in preparing future leaders.

What to look forward to

Guests can look forward to a morning packed with powerful insights, networking, and inspiration. An environment designed to inspire action and legacy-building.

MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast Event Details

Event Name: MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast | Own Your Legacy

Date: 1 October 2025

Time: Doors open 07:30am | Event ends 12pm

Venue: Vodacom Dome

Tickets to MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast Available now via iTickets here

“The concept of ‘owning your legacy’ is about taking control of your professional journey and personal brand. Charting a course that is both meaningful and impactful. This event is a powerful opportunity for our listeners and the wider business community to learn from those who have done just that. To network with like-minded trailblazers.” ~ Vuyani Dombo, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM.

With the powerful combination of empowerment through insight, world-class thought leadership, and connection with South Africa’s top minds, this year’s MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast is set to be an unmissable event. It’s for anyone looking to define, refine, and own their legacy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own your legacy. Secure your seat today and gain invaluable insights from South Africa’s most esteemed business minds.