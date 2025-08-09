Manufacturing sector secures nearly half of RBZ’s bailout facility

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe’s manufacturing industry has taken the biggest slice of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Targeted Finance Facility (TTF), receiving close to 45% of the total funds disbursed by mid-year — cementing its role as a cornerstone of the country’s re-industrialisation and economic resilience agenda.

The RBZ’s Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement, released this week, shows that as at 30 June 2025, TTF disbursements had reached ZiG420 million, with ZiG350.4 million still outstanding. Manufacturing absorbed 44.82% of the total facility, followed by agriculture with 34.73%, retail with 17%, and the balance spread across construction, energy, distribution, and other services.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said the facility — launched in January 2025 — has been critical in maintaining the flow of credit to key productive sectors.

“The Reserve Bank introduced the Targeted Finance Facility (TTF), financed from the pool of banks’ statutory reserves held at the Reserve Bank, to ensure a continued flow of credit to productive sectors,” Dr Mushayavanhu said.

“TTF has gone a long way in supporting the productive sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture, manufacturing and wholesale and retail. TTF will continue to be availed exclusively to productive sectors of the economy, except the retail sector.”

The TTF is a central instrument in the RBZ’s economic stabilisation plan, directing concessional funding to high-impact industries with the aim of strengthening value chains, boosting competitiveness, and expanding both domestic and export market capacity.

Related