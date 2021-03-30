The post Maraza Details Traumatic Experience of Being Assaulted By A Police Officer appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Maraza Details Traumatic Experience of Being Assaulted By A Police Officer. Rapper Maraza has contributed to SA Hip Hop in a massive way. The Kasi Anthem collaborator has recently been through quite a traumatic experience and is sharing that experience in hopes to shed light on an important issue.

Maraza recently took to twitter to share his traumatic experience of being assaulted by a police officer. In a series of tweets and videos, the rapper mentions that he tried to start a live video so people could see what was happening to him.

His first tweet reads, “I JUST got ASSAULTED by a drunk SAPS Official. Jumped into my car, ate my sweets, then told me he is not afraid of me and he Will call his back up to deal with me. Thankfully his friend stopped him from pulling out his gun from the boot. If dnt make it out= HR76HN GP“.

I JUST got ASSAULTED by a drunk @SAPoliceService official.

Jumped into my car, ate my sweets, then told me he is not afraid of me and he Will call his back up to deal with me. Thankfully his friend stopped him from pulling out his gun from the boot. If dnt make it out= HR76HN GP pic.twitter.com/X0YyZsxyCK — Subscribe to MarazA TV (@Marazamc) March 28, 2021

In another tweet he mentions that the police officer’s back up revealed that they weren’t police officers. He said that they snatched his phone and told him he would not be getting it back until he gives them his passcodes and for him to delete the photos.

“I didn’t STOP this live. His “back up” (who later admitted that they weren’t cops even though they claimed I was breaking it by filming) came snatched my phone as said I am not getting it back j til I give them the codes and “delete all these pictures”.”

Maraza also explained that the part that hurt him the most, was that he was only apologized too when someone had recognized him and said ‘That’s Maraza’. He then posed the question, ‘how many average citizens get abused for no reason?’

“The part that hurt me the most besides the literal PHYSICAL ASSAULT AND HEAD BUTTING, was the apologies that started coming out once someone said “THATS MARAZA”. How many average citizens in that hood get abuse for no reason, with no justice, and no “fame” to make it stop?” he wrote.

Te part that hurt me the most besides the literal PHYSICAL ASSAULT AND HEAD BUTTING, was the apologies that started coming out once someone said “THATS MARAZA”.

How many average citizens in that hood get abuse for no reason, with no justice, and no “fame” to make it stop? — Subscribe to MarazA TV (@Marazamc) March 29, 2021

The rapper revealed in his last tweet that although he made it out safely, they were almost robbed.

The post Maraza Details Traumatic Experience of Being Assaulted By A Police Officer appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.





Source