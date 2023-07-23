Marco Silva set to turn down big-money Saudi Arabia offer and stay at Fulham

The 46-year-old refused to publicly confirm his desire to stay at Fulham on Saturday as he continues to leverage Al Ahli’s interest, but he is widely expected to stay in the Premier League.

Silva wants to take Fulham to the next level and the Cottagers are set to sign a host of his transfer targets next week, including Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu.

Al Ahli have begun sounding out managerial alternatives, despite their second contract offer of £40million over two years remaining on the table. Saudi rivals Al-Hilal also sounded out Silva.

Fulham will continue to target further signings for Silva, including Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure.

They have tried and failed to renew Silva’s contract which expires next summer. Fulham will again attempt to extend his deal while removing a £6m break clause available to interested clubs.