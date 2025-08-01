Marene’s New EP ‘Nevermine’ has crash landed – Flash Rock trailblazers MARENE return in full force with the release of their emotionally charged new single ‘Finchie’ and now, their genre-defying new EP ‘Nevermine’. The South African five-piece known for their electrifying stage presence, theatrical aesthetic, and high-gloss production are setting a new benchmark in synth-laced rock innovation.

‘Nevermine’ EP – Five Tracks. Infinite Energy

The new ‘Nevermine’ EP spans five powerful tracks. A blend of original material, reinvented classics, and remixed fan favourites. Produced by Duggan with mixing/mastering by Eamon Gleeson, this collection is a showcase of MARENE’s versatility and forward momentum.

‘Finchie‘ ‘Boys (Summertime Love)’ (Sabrina Cover) ‘Reptile’ (The Church Cover) ‘Something’s Out There’ (2025 Remix) ‘Bad Intentions’ (2025 Remix)

Stream ‘Nevermine here’

“The EP is a controlled detour – sharp, sweet and loud all at once,” notes Skye Nagel. “It’s our boldest detour yet,” says Duggan. “An experiment in where we’ve been and where we’re headed.”

About Marene

You’ve never witnessed anything like MARENE - the definitive 21st‑century Flash Rock powerhouse unleashing storm‑forged riff eruptions across a neon‑highway soundscape, fusing thunderous guitar anthems with shimmering synths, seismic rhythms and breath‑stealing theatrics.

It all materialised from a dream Tyler Duggan had of being the band he could never see live. For Tyler, it was never just about the music; it was about the experience. The energy. The feeling of being part of something unforgettable.

Since 2018, MARENE has detonated the South African scene with relentless momentum. From their debut singles ‘Time Machine’ and ‘Thrills In The Night’, through the dark‑gloss EPs ‘Something’s Out There’ and ‘After Life’, to the genre‑twisting album ‘Rising After Midnight’, they’ve refused to play it safe. Each release is a calculated collision of flash‑glam‑rock swagger, synth‑pop hooks and cinematic drama – designed to make your pulse race.

Their live résumé is equally explosive: a national‑TV debut on ‘Expresso’ that left viewers breathless; headline slots at ‘WinterFest’ and ‘RAMFest’ where pyrotechnics met pulsating crowds; and, most recently, their 2025 EP ‘Nevermine’ and thunderclap single ‘Finchie’, which prove MARENE are only accelerating.

Watch the ‘Finchie’ music video here

Follow Marene Online here

