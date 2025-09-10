Omar Marmoush injury: Man City issue statement after forward pictured on crutches

City, who have suffered back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Brighton after opening the campaign with a thumping victory at Wolves, are already dealing with plenty of injury problems, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol and Savinho all having been sidelined of late, while Abdukodir Khusanov sustained a knock against Brighton and John Stones pulled out of the England squad before their wins over Andorra and Serbia with a muscular complaint.