Women’s World Cup: Petition for Nike to sell England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ shirt tops 35,000 signatures

England’s replica kits are available for public purchase, but Nike, the team’s kit supplier, have not put the Lionesses’ goalkeeper jerseys up for sale.

That is despite Earps being named as the world’s best female goalkeeper by FIFA in February, and also being appointed vice-captain by England boss Sarina Wiegman.

The Manchester United star is widely recognised as one of the Lionesses’ most-valued players, making a number of pivotal saves both from open play and in the penalty shootout during the dramatic win over Nigeria on Monday.

She has only conceded one goal in the tournament so far – a penalty in the team’s 6-1 group-stage victory over China.

A petition was set up by 16-year-old Emmy Somauroo from Northamptonshire on July 21, calling on Nike to reverse their decision. So far, it has reached more than 35,000 signatures.

“We need to show togetherness and support Mary and ask Nike to rethink their decision,” the petition reads. “Let’s make them see just how important our female goalkeepers are. How respected they are and how many young girls aspire to join them in the future.

“Any type of exclusion is unacceptable in this day and age and we need to show we will not stand for it. Mary and all female goalkeepers, we love and respect you. You are inspirational and we are behind you.”

Influential: Goalkeeper Mary Earps is a hugely important figure for the Lionesses / AFP via Getty Images

Earps claimed she only realised her shirt would not be made available by the clothing giant in April, and said she has since been “fighting behind closed doors” to find a solution, but to no avail.

The Euro 2022 champion said: “I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try. It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.

“It is very, on a personal level, it is obviously hugely hurtful considering the last 12 months especially – and also I think there has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation over that year.

“It is the young kids I am most concerned about. They are going to say, ‘Mum, Dad, can I have a Mary Earps shirt?’ and they say, ‘I can’t, but I can get you an Alessia Russo 23 or a Rachel Daly 9.’

“What you are saying is that goalkeeping isn’t important, but you can be a striker if you want.”

Earps claimed she offered to fund the shirts herself and that the Football Association (FA) has supported her efforts, but said she was ultimately forced to produce her own limited edition t-shirt because she at the very least “wanted to create something that people could have for themselves” at the World Cup.