Mary Earps: Lionesses fear no team at the Women’s World Cup

The Lionesses reached the last 16 with three wins from three in Group D and now face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

Shock early exits for Brazil, Canada and Germany have thrown the tournament wide open and England fancy their chances of adding to their Euros triumph last summer.

Asked if the Lionesses are worried about any of the sides left in the tournament, Earps said: “I don’t think we fear anyone in general, anyway.

Mary Earps is one of the best goalkeepers in the world / PA

“Our qualities have shown through in however many months and years we’ve been playing together, so we’re in a good spot.

“It’s not going to always go that way, but as long as we’re keeping the wins on the board, then no complaints here.”

England made a steady start to the tournament, winning their opening two games 1-0 against Haiti and Denmark. But they then suddenly clicked into gear as Lauren James inspired a 6-1 victory over China.

“The proof is in the pudding,” said Earps. “The proof is what happens come game day, and the most important thing is that we’ve won three out of three.

“Maybe the results haven’t been as maybe people would have wanted, but we are playing at a World Cup at the end of the day.

“This is the creme de la creme, this is the top. We know what we’re capable of, we’re just focused on one game at a time.”

Earps has been one of England’s best players at the World Cup, making vital saves in their opener against Haiti to ensure the Lionesses avoided an early slip-up.

“I feel good,” said the Manchester United goalkeeper. “I just want to do my job behind the scenes. And again, the standard is so high at this tournament, games can change at the drop of a dime.

“Anything can switch the momentum really, so I’m just trying to stay in it, stay focused, and be ready when called upon.

“Recovery is key, as they say, so it’s just all eyes on the next one and no foot coming off the gas.

“Of course I’m happy to see some goals go in, and for us to be able to express ourselves and let our creativity shine.

“Sarina [Wiegman] is the mastermind behind all the tactics and the formations.”