England star Mary Earps announces shock retirement ahead of Euro 2025

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman reveals ‘disappointment’ at decision of goalkeeper who starred as England won the last European Championship on home soil

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her shock retirement from international football ahead of this summer’s Euro 2025.

Earps starred when the Lionesses won the last European Championship on home soil in 2022 and was awarded the “Golden Glove” for best goalkeeper after the team finished runners-up at the World Cup.

However, she has since lost her place as England’s No 1 to Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton.

England boss Sarina Wiegman is reported to have been angered at Earps’s decision to quit just five weeks before the Euros kick off in Switzerland.

Earps said: “I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally. It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.

“Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

‘Mary made a huge contribution to English football’

Earps leads celebrations after England’s triumph at Euro 2022 (Photo: Getty)

Earps made her first England appearance in 2017 and won numerous individual accolades including two Fifa Best Awards and the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.

She had been due to link up with the England squad this week ahead of their upcoming Nations League group games against Portugal and Spain.

Hampton, Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are the other three keepers in the group.

England manager Wiegman said: “I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed.

“Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept.

“Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football.

“We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer, but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming Uefa Women’s Nations League fixtures and the Euros.”