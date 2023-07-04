Mason Mount sends emotional message to Chelsea fans ahead of £60m Manchester United move

The England international is set to end an 18-year association with the Blues and move to Old Trafford as the overhaul continues at Stamford Bridge.

A product on the club’s academy, the 24-year-old twice won the Player of the Year award before a difficult season last year.

Injuries prevented Mount from playing as regularly and the midfielder saw his relationship with Chelsea’s owners deteriorate.

He rejected their final offer a one-year contract extension in February and was approaching the final 12 months of his existing deal.

As a result, Chelsea decided to sell him rather than risk Mount walking for free next year and struck a £60m deal with United, where the player will sign a five-year contract worth in the region of £250,000-a-week.

Taking to Instagram before the deal was officially announced, Mount said: “Hi Chelsea fans.

“Given the speculation of the last six months this may not come as a surprise to you.

“But it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea.

“I feel you deserve more than just a written message. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

“I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career.

“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we’ve been through a lot together, winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

“I want to say thank you to the academy, Jim [Fraser] and Neil [Bath], for being so influential to me from such a young age. The managers I’ve worked under Frank [Lampard], Thomas [Tuchel] and Graham [Potter].

“The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all my teammates over the years that have become my brothers.

“My family, for the continuous love and support and most important you guys for sticking with me throughout.

“Wish you all the best.”