Master KG’s Jerusalema is now 3xPlatinum in Italy

Master KG is excited as his hit single, Jerusalema is now 3xPlatinum in Italy.

The star made the news known through his Twitter.

The song is one of the most heard and played all over the world and it has gotten Master KG to many places he never expected.

He mentioned that he is excited to share the news and many of his fans took to the comment section to congratulate him.

Congratulations to him.

See tweet below: