Amateur golfer in hot water after urinating in creek at the Masters

AUGUSTA — If you are going to break the rules at Augusta National, you might as well be bold. And taking relief in Rae’s Creek is as precocious as it gets. In this example, relief was not a drop out of a hazard but a pee in one, the most emblematic part of this horticultural wonder, no less.

Say hello to Jose Luis Ballester, the young Spanish bull participating at the Masters for the first time as the prestigious US Amateur champion, recovered well after a triple bogey seven at the fifth. But excitement got the better of him through the fabled Amen Corner, where, on the 13th hole, he went where none have ever gone before.

“I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box,” he said.

“Then I’m like, I really need to pee. I didn’t really know where to go, and since JT [playing partner Justin Thomas] had an issue on the green, I’m like, ‘I’m just going to sneak here in the river’ and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me.

“Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny.”

Ballester claims he couldn’t find the toilets in time before nature called (Photo: Getty)

Earlier in the week, his coach had to be removed from the practice range for wearing shorts. That should have been faux pas enough. But no, a double etiquette fail would follow, and one for which there was nil remorse.

“They saw me, they saw me,” Ballester, who was playing alongside world No 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, boasted. “It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

Oh to be 21 and fearless again. Ballester, the son of Olympians, his father a swimmer and mother a hockey star, is tipped by double major winner Jon Rahm to be the next great Spanish golfer. Well, he is coached by Sergio Garcia’s father, Victor.

The prize on offer for the amateur with the lowest score at Augusta is not gold but a silver cup. Should Ballester, who opened with a 76, claim it, he would at least have a pot to pee in.