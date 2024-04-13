Homa channels his inner Tiger to hunt DeChambeau and Scheffler at the Masters

AUGUSTA NATIONAL — Max Homa had the look of a child on Christmas morning. The clubhouse lead at six under par to stalk pacesetters Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler was joyous enough. To do that in the company of his hero Tiger Woods reinforced the belief that he belongs in major company.

Homa’s star has been rising inexorably since his victory three years ago at the Genesis Invitational, his second on the PGA Tour. There would be a second win in 2021 at the Fortinet Championship, and two each year since to reach a career-high ranking of 11.

The idea that Homa was a player for the big occasion was reinforced at the Ryder Cup, where he shouldered the burden of the United States challenge. And on a day of unrelenting difficulty here his second-round 71 was one of a handful better than par and instructive for a player too often hampered by striving for excellence when good is enough.

Channelling his Californian soul, he said: “I wrote something in my journal yesterday that said however good I am is however good I am. I don’t need to try to be better than I am, and just see where that takes me.

“Maybe it’s winning this and maybe it’s not, and I’m okay with that. I know what I put into this game, trying to get every ounce back doesn’t really work. I’ve tried that part.”

Homa was grateful for the lesson in course management given by the master, Woods, at whom he marvelled as a kid, inspiring the hope that one day he too might hole the winning putt at the Masters.

“It really is a dream to get to play with him here. I always wanted to just watch him hit iron shots around here, and I was right up next to him. It was really cool.

“His short game was so good. I don’t think I can explain how good some of the chip shots he hit today were. He’s special.

“We had a really quick turnaround, and if I was feeling tired and awful, I imagine he was feeling even worse. He understands this golf course so well.

“On 18, we had sandblasts for 45 seconds, and I turned around five times so I didn’t get crushed in the face, and he’s standing there like a statue and then poured it right in the middle.

“So all the cliches you hear about him, and all the old stories about how he will grind it out, it was fun to see that in person.”

Homa was six years old when Woods won the first of his five green jackets in 1997. The memory of it never gets old.

“I vividly remember the 18th hole, for whatever reason. The red sweater sticks out. The drive, way left, everybody jumping in, trying to see. Tiger jumping. I think he was playing with Costantino Rocca, he’s waving at him where the green is.

“That’s probably my first golf-watching memory, which is a pretty good one when you think about the timing of how amazing that event was. Every time I look back or see highlights from that event, I mean, it’s funny how six years old, you’re probably just starting to develop those memories, and that’s an awesome one to start with.”