Masvingo Boxer out to conquer Namibia – Tell Zimbabwe

Tawanda Zishiri of D1 Masvingo Boxing Academy (left) and Tinashe Zihove (red top)

Clayton Shereni

25-year-old

Masvingo boxer, Tinashe Zihove, is billed to travel to Namibia on March 20, where

he is targeting to get nothing but a win in his second visit to the country

where he had a disappointing first time experience.

Father,

as Zihove is popularly known in boxing circles, had a night to forget during

his first trip to Namibia after he was quickly dismissed by the experienced and

no nonsense boxer, Paulinus Ndjolonimus.

The

middle weight fighter had a horror experience as he was knocked out in the

first round but this time around is out to restore his lost legacy.

In

an interview with TellZim News, Zihove promised to restore the lost legacy and

said he will fight his heart out to make his fans happy.

“The

last time I was in Namibia but things didn’t go as we had projected and I ended

up losing. This time I am going there with a lion’s heart, I was training hard

and I am sure at the end of the fight my fans will have something to smile

about. I will do everything to try and knock out my opponent,” said Zihove.

Zihove,

who is yet to know his opponent for the upcoming fight, is part of an ambitious

D1 Masvingo Boxing Academy which is home to five professional and four amateur

boxers.

A

Karateka by profession, Zihove traded Karate for boxing in 2015, and since

turning professional has won two fights and lost three.

The

boxer also has a brother, Trust who is also a professional welterweight boxer

and has been doing well in his boxing career.

His

handler, Tawanda Zishiri of D1 Masvingo Boxing Academy said he was impressed by

the boxer’s level of fitness and confidence but said they still have a long way

to go in the nurturing and training of boxers in the province.

“The

boxer is bubbling in confidence and is raring to go. It is very hard for the

academy to operate without the help of the corporate world and other private

players but we hope one day they will come on board. We get help from people

who hail from Harare yet our very own fail to recognize that we have vast

talent in the province,” said Zishiri.

Zishiri

said that the Academy had received offers from other

boxing companies who want to host boxing matches in Masvingo but financial

constraints have stalled this development.

“Offers

for us to host a boxing galore have been tabled but we are strained financially

and we appeal to those who might be interested in partnering us to come

forward. We have to give a platform to our own talented youths for them to

prove that it is possible to rise from the ghetto and be a superstar,” said

Zishiri.

The

academy has been working in conjunction with popular boxing promoter Clyde

Musonda and Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy which handles Masvingo’s boxing

champion, Brendon Denes.

Masvingo

has been a hub of talented boxers who have conquered across Africa and the

world at large.

Charles

Manyuchi and Brendon ‘Boyka’ Denes are some of the established boxers who have

rose from Masvingo to conquer internationally.