Masvingo model eyes Miss Heritage – Tell Zimbabwe

Rejoice Kazingizi

Perpetua

Murungweni

A 23-year-old Masvingo model, Rejoice

Kazingizi, is eyeing to represent Masvingo in the Miss Heritage Zimbabwe

modelling contest in Harare and is appealing for votes for her to represent the

province at the beauty pageant slated for March 27.

The pageant which will be hosted by Kenakor

Media and will attract young models from the country’s 10 provinces, who will

be celebrating the country’s culture and heritage through modelling.

Speaking to TellZim News, the young

model said she was confident that she would land the top crown and raise the

province’s flag high.

“I am confident that I will win this

but on my own I cannot make it to the finals. I need the support of my people

from Masvingo and together we can raise the flag of our beloved province high,”

said Kazingizi.

Just like any other upcoming model who

are yet to be established, Kazingizi has some challenges which she feels need

urgent attention.

“As

a young girl I am facing a number of challenges towards my contest to represent

Masvingo at Miss Heritage Zimbabwe, and my biggest challenge is that I have a

small collection of clothes which I use when showcasing.

“I also don’t have a smart phone so

that I can mobilize people to vote for me online and this is very critical in

the competition at hand,” said Kazingizi.

For those willing to vote for

Kazingizi, her username on the pageantvoteafrica.com website is Rejoice

Kazingizi, contestant number 13 and voting is open 24/7 until March 27.