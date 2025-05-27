Matheus Cunha speaks on Manchester United move as medical booked for £62.5m transfer

United have also been heavily linked with the likes of Ipswich striker Liam Delap, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres, with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony all expected to depart, along with the returning Jadon Sancho, captain Bruno Fernandes subject to strong interest from Saudi Arabia and Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both having endured difficult seasons in front of goal.