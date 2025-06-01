Did Max Verstappen crash into George Russell on purpose?

Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty following the collision late on at the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen was accused of deliberately crashing into George Russell during a dramatic finale to the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident, dropping him from fifth to 10th in the standings after the race had concluded for causing a collision.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 champion, said the incident warranted a disqualification for Verstappen.

Here’s what happened…

What happened between Verstappen and Russell?

A messy restart after the safety car went in on lap 60 resulted in Verstappen being overtaken by Charles Leclerc.

There was contact between the two on the straight, and Russell then evidently fancied his chances too, going wheel to wheel with Verstappen at the first corner of lap 61.

Verstappen felt he had no choice but to take the escape road, coming back out behind Leclerc but ahead of Russell.

Charles Leclerc overtakes Max Verstappen in the restart! 🔀 pic.twitter.com/SW8JF0ypRd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 1, 2025

In fourth, Verstappen was heard on his radio saying “he’s just rammed into me”, appearing to refer to Leclerc before adding about Russell: “He did the same. That’s a penalty.”

The Red Bull team however took a different view, instructing Verstappen to give the place back to Russell.

“Max, can you let Russell through please?” he was instructed, to which Verstappen then appeared to swear in response. “My advice is to let him through,” Red Bull reiterated over the radio.

Verstappen protested, saying: “He just rammed me off the road.” “But that’s the rules,” came the reply, at which point, on lap 64, Verstappen appeared to steer in Russell’s direction.

Max Verstappen is told to let George Russell through and then the two collide! 😲 pic.twitter.com/SpNBwLoGaj — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 1, 2025

‘I’ve done that in Mario Kart’

The race was won by Oscar Piastri ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris, and with Leclerc also for company in the cooldown room afterwards, the trio were watching the incident back

“I’ve done that before in Mario Kart,” Norris said.

Nico Rosberg: ‘That’s a black flag’

“He crashed into Russell on purpose just to prove a point. Wow, that’s bad, bad, bad,” Nico Rosberg said on Sky Sports. “He just rammed him full on. You need to black flag him.

“Max was right in the first instance and then the team went against Max and caused him to boil over.

“You slow down to ram into another driver? That’s pretty bad.”

