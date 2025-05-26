Maya Unagi releases New Single ‘Stumbling’ – In a music landscape obsessed with fleeting virality and endless scrolls, Maya Unagi arrives not with a bang but a balm. Her latest single, “Stumbling,” is an evocative, slow-burning ballad that feels like spring unfolding gently, warmly, and without hurry, distributed by Decent Music PR. Lifted from her forthcoming EP, Pieces, due July 2025, and a quiet triumph of heart and harmony.

A South Asian-American songstress raised in the ever-shifting cultural tide of the Bay Area, Maya Unagi has long been a beloved figure in the local scene. Her music lush, emotional, and unapologetically unhurried is equal parts refuge and rebellion. With roots in classical music and deep ties to jazz and R&B, her sound draws from the old while dreaming into the new.

More about ‘Stumbling’

“Stumbling” captures Maya at her most intimate and expansive laced with analogue textures, strings, and soft percussion. The song feels like a whispered conversation between past, present, and future selves. It’s a gentle reminder to trust life’s slower rhythms. To forgive former versions of ourselves, and to find peace in uncertainty.

“Stumbling” was produced by Curran Sinha, bass by Karim Hutton, and harp by Sara Kawai. Maya composes, produces, and plays keys on this release.

The forthcoming EP was created with an impressive roster of collaborators. These include Itai Shapira, Bubby Lewis, Aaron Liao and Sara Kawai. Each artist adding their own nuanced layer to Maya’s ever-deepening sonic palette.

While the industry races toward virality, Maya Unagi offers something rare and necessary. Music that dares to breathe. ‘Stumbling’ is ideal for May morning strolls, park hangs, and the moments in between. Those where life feels tender and true.

With the anticipated ‘Pieces’ EP, Maya promises her most expansive work yet. A body of songs that refuses to be rushed, that open slowly like petals, inviting us to pause, reflect, and feel.

Career Highlights

Opened for ((( O ))) at Great American Music Hall (2024)

Featured in Peloton Yoga

Winner of the I Love Ugly Compilation Record Contest

200k+ collective streams across digital platforms

Collaborations with Slate Digital as a Producer

