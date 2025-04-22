A Grade 10 learner at Urban Academy Private School, Mbalentle is a dynamic young woman whose talents extend far beyond pageantry. She is a newsroom presenter, a cheerleading enthusiast, and an academic achiever focusing on Mathematics and Physical Science. Driven by a passion for healing and service, her ultimate dream is to become a medical doctor, a goal she pursues with the same elegance and determination she brings to every stage.

Mbalentle to shine at Miss Global Princess International – At only 15 years old, Mbalentle Parkie is stepping confidently onto the global stage. Recently crowned Miss Global Princess South Africa Jnr Teen 2025, this bright young trailblazer will represent South Africa this October at the Miss Global Princess International 2025 in France. Adding to the excitement, Mbalentle will also grace the runway at the iconic Paris Fashion Week, flying the South African flag high on two of the world’s most celebrated platforms.

The pageant finale was hosted at the esteemed Dynasty Forest Hotel in Sandton. The evening featured esteemed guests including media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Somizi also led a powerful confidence-building workshop. Attending, were guest speakers Zikhona Ngxata, Gift Kubeka, and celebrated actress and MC Zikhona Sodlaka. Mbalentle’s impressive performance earned her a remarkable collection of titles and accolades.

These include, Best Interview, Fun Fashion, Spokesmodel, Academic Award, Leadership, Overall Public Choice, Overall Debutant, Best Photoshoot, and Star Achiever.

In addition to her pageant success, Mbalentle has strutted the catwalk for some of South Africa’s leading fashion designers. These include Somizi Mhlongo for Sompire, Simply Mooi, YS Clothier, Zan Creations, and Exquisite Designs.

Her journey is supported by a fully sponsored R40,000 trip to Paris, covering both flights and accommodation, an extraordinary reward for her dedication and talent, and an opportunity to share her South African spirit on the international stage.

In a heartfelt note to her manager, Mr. Sonwabile Gingqishe, Mbalentle shared:

“I’ve worked for this my whole life. Representing my country and walking at Paris Fashion Week is a dream come true. I’m grateful to my parents for their support and to everyone who believes in me.”