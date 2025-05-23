Mbali Nkosi Unveils ‘Elements’ | SA Music News Magazine

Mbali Nkosi Unveils ‘Elements’ – Multi-talented performer Mbali Nkosi is ready to take the spotlight in an entirely new way. Known to South African audiences as a beloved media personality, actress, and international DJ, Mbali is now unveiling her debut full-length music project titled “Elements” available on all streaming platforms from today, Friday, 23 May 2025.

Crafted as a love letter to both the universe and the divine within, each track channels an elemental force. From the earthy, bass-heavy power of “Umhlaba,” to the soulful invocation of ancestors in “Moya,” Mbali invites listeners into an immersive world where sound becomes ritual.

“This EP is about alignment. About power. About coming home to yourself,” says Mbali. “Every beat is intentional. It’s my offering to spirit, to my people, and to anyone on a path of becoming.”

More about the ‘Elements’ Project

The project features a dynamic lineup of collaborators including Buhlebendalo Mda, Spice Drums, Rowlene, Boskasie, Black Motion and Deepa Woshee, each lending their own magic to Mbali’s vision. From Spanish-lyric storytelling in “Yemaya” to the fiery energy of “Moto (Deepa & Woshee Remix),”Elements reflects a multidimensional creative voice unafraid to explore the metaphysical.

It’s Afrotech, its Spiritual, its Powerful! Elements is a genre-bending body of work rooted in ancestral sound, spiritual force, and emotional storytelling. Inspired by the five African elements, earth, water, fire, air, and spirit, each track channels a specific energy. Each offering a sonic experience that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Already known for her electrifying DJ sets, Mbali has earned love from fans and tastemakers alike. METRO FM recently praised her for rocking the studio with a fire Afrotech set. Her dynamic presence continues to grow, with over 1.3 million followers across platforms.

This release marks the start of a new era. Alongside the EP, Mbali is rolling out a national tour that will include intimate performances, curated DJ sets, and media activations throughout South Africa.

Tracklist Highlights

Moya (Spirit): Honoring ancestral roots and spiritual guidance

Dreams (Air): Longing, change, and surrender

Yemaya (Water): A cleansing rebirth

Moto (Fire): Heat, passion, and movement

Umhlaba (Earth): Grounding, bold and bass driven

Stream ‘Elements’ Here

Follow Mbali Nkosi on instagram here