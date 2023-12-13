MC Norman & Mthandazo Gatya Unveil ‘Hello’ – A groundbreaking fusion of Ugandan and South African musical prowess is about to be unleashed. MC Norman and Mthandazo Gatya announce the release of their latest lovers’ rock sensation, “Hello”. Set to drop on December 15th, the single isn’t just a song, but a narration of love’s timeless beauty.

Ugandan-South African MC Norman and South African artist Mthandazo Gatya, both renowned for significant contributions to the music scene, have joined forces to craft “Hello”. This collaboration promises to be a staple in the lovers rock genre. Mthandazo Gatya, known for his hit single “Senzeni” and his remarkable live performance with John Legend in South Africa, brings his soul-stirring style to the mix. Meanwhile, MC Norman, with his eclectic blend of Ugandan and South African rhythms, adds an unmistakable depth to the track.

The genesis of “Hello” traces back to the Sama29 nomination party. There, the artists met and sparked the idea of creating a lovers rock song together. This casual meeting blossomed into an extraordinary studio session where “magic” was created.

“Hello” is a testament to love’s enduring splendor. The artists narrate through their lyrics and harmonies the beauty of genuine affection and the joy it brings. ‘Hello’ isn’t just a melody! It’s an experience that resonates with anyone who has felt love’s transformative power.

Available on all music platforms worldwide, “Hello” is more than just a musical release. It is a celebration of cultural synergy and the universal language of love. The single, poised to captivate audiences globally. To stand as a shining example of how music can bridge continents and touch hearts.

Set your notifications for the premiere on YouTube. This one is going to get you bopping on your feet!

Follow MC Norman on instagram

Follow Mthandazo Gatya on instagram