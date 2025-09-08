McLaren’s team orders make an appalling mockery of F1 racing

Oscar Piastri was right, a slow pit stop is part of racing. Manipulation of results ought not to be, however, and McLaren’s instinct to do right by Lando Norris did an appalling wrong to the sport and to his team-mate.

McLaren’s decision to swap the positions of their drivers was intended to compensate Norris for the bad luck he suffered during a slow pit stop late in the race caused by a misfiring wheel gun. Whilst Norris was down for several seconds, Piastri, stationary for just 1.9 seconds, made up the deficit to his team-mate to claim second place.

What was looking like a three-point loss to Norris before the stops suddenly became a three-point gain. Had the positions stood, Piastri would have extended his championship lead to 37 points. Instead he goes to Baku next week with a lead of 31 points.

Piastri challenged the orders before doing what he was told (Photo: Getty)

With eight races remaining that ought to be enough for the season’s outstanding performer to claim the title he deserves. However, you would not want to be on his side of the garage should Norris hunt him down to win by three points or fewer. And Norris would not want the asterisk that purists would place against his name were he to pull it off.

The pit stop error was a terrible blow coming so soon after last-week’s engine failure cost him a DNF at Zandvoort. But bad luck is part of the game. Had Lewis Hamilton not had two DNFs to Nico Rosberg’s one in 2016 he would have had eight world titles not seven. Tough. Rosberg won by five points in the end. He earned his triumph. It took all he had, so much so he could not summon the strength to go again in 2017 and retired.

Piastri has impressed in myriad ways this season, demonstrating remarkable maturity that allows him to manage the highs and the lows. When the instruction came he challenged it, but then followed instructions and stepped aside. It’s a little bit like Hungary last year, said the team in justification. It wasn’t, and that justification was required at all was its own condemnation.

Norris jumped race leader Piastri in Budapest via an undercut, pitting before his team-mate and race leader and making best use of the stop to emerge ahead. There was no wheel gun calamity, no failure to execute, just a slick job by Norris’s half of the garage to get their man out in front. Piastri had yet to win a race at that point and was in control of the day but the team mismanaged the pit stop sequence to his detriment.

McLaren saw it differently, distorting the sporting dynamic via a confused understanding of the rules of engagement. The move was all the more perplexing for the harm it did to Norris’s mid-season turbo chase of championship leader Max Verstappen. It didn’t matter in the end since Verstappen proved his eminence with one of the great F1 victories in Brazil.

In coming up short against Verstappen, Norris sustained significant reputational damage that he has yet to fully recover. The freebie handed out at Monza, where Verstappen was again peerless, has done him no favours at all. Verstappen gave a wry chuckle when he was told by his pit wall of the swap. “Ha, just because he had a slow stop?”

Verstappen’s reaction echoed about the paddock, a sense of incredulity that a team should want to interfere with the laws of nature in this way. Michael Schumacher needed no help from Rubens Barrichello to establish himself as an all-time great, yet received it at the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix when the Ferrari hierarchy ordered the Brazilian to give way on the final lap to hand the championship leader victory.

The F1 purists blew back hard against a decision that mystified an audience bored into submission by Schumacher’s crushing dominance. He had won four of the opening five races and finished third in the other. It was only the sixth race and he was in a world of his own.

The move smothered Schumacher in scorn, and has the potential to colour the way Norris is seen, especially were he to do what he conspicuously failed to achieve last term, and push the championship leader all the way to the line.

Heraldic tradition requires heroes to fight their own battles, to swat aside obstacles no matter the degree of difficulty. Norris should have said thank you very much, but no thanks when Piastri moved over. Imagine what that would have done for his reputation.