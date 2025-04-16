Meet Sol Azure SA’s New Electronic Duo – Electronic duo Sol Azure have officially launched their debut single Indigo (with Lufs). A textured and immersive track that sets the tone for their new sonic identity. Formed by South African artists and producers Mikhaela Faye (Lufs) and Dolf Willemse, Sol Azure is a new project between the two. “While the project is new, we’ve both worked in music for several years – as vocalists, composers, and producers. Our intention with Sol Azure is to explore new sonic territory and introduce a sound that feels emotionally resonant and creatively free.”

A natural connection and understanding allowed two creatives to come together and explore this new direction. “We both come from musical households,” they shared. “Mikhaela grew up in Cape Town and studied jazz and composition. Dolf is from Potchefstroom and began experimenting with production from a young age. Music has always been a central part of our lives – not just a career path but a means of processing and expressing the world around us.”

Indigo was built from a manipulated classical piano sample but quickly took on a life of its own. “The stuttered chords had a distinct emotional tone, which felt indigo in colour. Reflective, calm, and open,” says Sol Azure. “Lyrically, it became a meditation on letting go of the past and feeling freely, without fear or judgment.”

The duo released not one but two tracks. ‘Indigo’ (with LUFS) and ‘Amara.’ This serves as their debut project under Sol Azure. Both members are well-established in the South African music scene. They have collaborated with artists such as Tresor, Francois Van Coke, and Celine Tshika.

These two tracks are only the beginning for the duo. They have a broader release plan to unfold over the coming months. With EPs and collaborations in the pipeline, Sol Azure aims to continue evolving their cinematic, emotionally grounded sound.

