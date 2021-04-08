Meet The Amazing Change Maker Florence Mudzingwa



Meet Florence Mudzingwa who is a digital marketer and life coach. She is also a disability activist who is standing up for the girls with disability to have the same opportunities as everyone. Florence is the founder of Hope Resurrect Trust which aims at empowering the girl child living with disability because they are more marginalized. Her vision is to change the perception of society that disabled people have the same potential as everyone. She wishes to motivate people with disabilities to be independent and help them discover who they want to be.



