Mensdom Unleashes Bold Debut Album ‘Bonatuurlik’ | SA Music News Magazine

Mensdom Unleashes Bold Debut Album ‘Bonatuurlik’ – Mensdom first stormed onto stages in 2018 as a force of nature! Roaring guitar riffs, stadium‑sized choruses and lyrics that speak straight to the soul. After seven years of refining their sound and amassing a string of hard‑hitting singles like ‘Watsenaam’, ‘K & B’ and ‘Revolusie’, the quartet now deliver their full‑length debut album ‘Bonatuurlik’.

Spanning eight tracks and running just under 30 minutes, ‘Bonatuurlik’ is a rallying cry and a concise explosion of emotion and energy. From the blistering opener ‘Mis Jou Nie’ to the visceral closer ‘Is Jy Okay’, the album tackles themes of longing, defiance and redemption. Each song balances raw vulnerability with seismic sonic power, inviting listeners into a world where compassion and strength collide.

‘Bonatuurlik’ Track List

1. Mis Jou Nie (03:34)

2. Absoluut Perfek (03:35)

3. Skaapgenade (03:19)

4. Bid Vir My (03:41)

5. Wolfman (04:14)

6. Wat Ek Is (03:36)

7. Verraai (03:58)

8. Is Jy Okay (03:08)

Building the momentum, the singles ‘Skaapgenade’ and ‘Bid Vir My’ have been released to date. ‘Skaapgenade’ fuses folk‑tinged guitar motifs with seismic riffs. Its candid lyrics, exploring identity and self‑awareness, paired with gritty production, earned immediate praise from both fans and critics. ‘Bid Vir My’ immerses you in the stillness of midnight, reflecting on life’s fragility and our universal search for solace. Anchored by a brooding riff, frontman Linus Ungerer’s heartfelt plea for understanding captures the tension between uncertainty and optimism, culminating in an anthemic chorus that unites listeners.

Since their explosive debut in 2018, Mensdom have carved a unique niche in South Africa’s rock landscape by blending unflinching storytelling with unbridled sonic force. Their current line‑up brings this vision to life Linus Ungerer (Vocals), David Francis (Guitar), Dirk Francis (Bass), and Anthony Panayotou (Drums). Driven by authenticity, the band channel personal trials and triumphs into every riff and lyric, forging a connection with audiences that’s as visceral as it is uplifting. With ‘Bonatuurlik’, Mensdom issue a call to arms for compassion, resilience and unrelenting energy.

Mensdom invite fans to rally behind their message of connection and unbridled sonic power. Plug in, turn up and join them as they push boundaries and ignite a movement!

Stream the ‘Bonatuurlik’ Album here

Follow Mensdom Online

Mensdom website / Facebook / Instagram

If you enjoyed reading Mensdom Unleashes Bold Debut Album ‘Bonatuurlik’ check out more local releases here