Metallica Announce Special Studio Album Pressings – Metallica has announced plans to press the band’s first five studio albums on special limited edition coloured vinyl, available ex-North America.

Each month from November 2023 to March 2024 a new title/colour way will be released.

Kill ‘Em All, the bands’ ground-breaking album will be released on Nov 3rd 2023. Pressed on 180g ‘Jump In The Fire Engine Red’ limited edition coloured vinyl. It will feature the 2016 remastered audio.

Ride The Lightning, 6 x Platinum sophomore album will be released on Dec 1st 2023. It will be pressed on 180g ‘Electric Blue’ limited edition coloured vinyl. This will feature the 2016 remastered audio.

Master of Puppets was selected by the Library of Congress for being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. It will be released on Jan 5th 2024. Pressed on 180g ‘Battery Brick’ limited edition coloured vinyl. It will feature the 2017 remastered audio.

…And Justice For All featured the single “One.” This earned the band their first Grammy® award. It will be released Feb 2nd 2024 as a 2LP pressed on 180g ‘Dyers Green’ limited edition coloured vinyl. It will feature the 2018 remastered audio.

The Black Album, the first Metallica album to reach #1 in the charts, became the band’s best-selling album. This will be released on March 1st 2024 as a 2LP. Pressed on 180g ‘Some Blacker Marbled’ limited edition coloured vinyl. It will feature the 2021 remastered audio.

Each pressing will be released with a digital download card.

This year, the band scored a UK number one album with their latest studio record 72 Seasons. This dominated the charts globally. They racked up an impressive 19 number 1’s across the world.

