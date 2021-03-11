MFR Souls apologise to Kenyan fans after postponing show

South African musical duo, MFR Souls pen down an apology note to their fans in Kenya over a postponed show.

The duo regret not being able to show-up for their fans, as they claim that an unforeseen circumstance caused it.

However, a new date is yet to be released, as it’s postponed till further notice.

“Ladies and gentlemen it is with deep regret to announce that we will no longer be travelling today to Kenya due to very sensitive unforseen circumstances. We and the organizers in Kenya deeply regret this announcement. We would like to personally apologize to our Kenyan Fans who were super ready to party with us. The organizers will release more information shortly on the way forward.. Our deepest apologies, we promise to make it up to our Kenyan supporters,” reads the statement.



