Mia Ariannaa Takes Center Stage in ‘F.A.B.’ Video

Mia Ariannaa steps into the spotlight with her debut EP, I’m a good girl … do you believe me?

The rising star, who is signed to Rico Love’s Division 1 label with Epic Records, celebrates the release with the captivating video for one of the standout tracks, “F.A.B.” All eyes are on Mia as she takes center stage at an art show in the clip.

“This process has been so much fun. Working with Rico Love and the entire D1MG team has taught me so much,” Mia told Rap-Up. “This EP and visual in particular speaks to how I feel and how so many of us feel. Really looking forward to the world getting to know me.”

After years of singing as a hobby, Mia gained viral fame when she participated in Monica’s “So Gone” Challenge in 2016. Three years later, her Roddy Ricch freestyle caught the attention of Rico Love (Beyoncé, Usher), who signed her to his Division1 imprint.

“Working with Mia Ariannaa has been a dream come true for me,” said Love. “I’ve always wanted to have my own Biggie Smalls, I always wanted to develop the next great superstar and I truly believe in my heart that’s she is that. I’d bet my life on her success.”

Produced by Love, the 7-track project also features the Ginuwine-inspired “#AnxiousAF” as well as “What Was I Thinking?” and “S.T.M.F.U.”

Stream I’m a good girl … do you believe me? below.