Midsommar’s Florence Pugh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Image

It’s been two years since the release of Midsommar, but Florence Pugh is still giving fans behind-the-scenes peeks at the making of Ari Aster‘s folk horror flick. In an Instagram post, the star shared an image of one of the most harrowing scenes in the movie. Pugh also expressed her thoughts behind sharing the picture and finding a “true sisterhood” with the other actresses involved.

The scene in question features Pugh’s character, Dani, crying and screaming in the middle of a group of women belonging to the Swedish commune called the Hårga. It’s an emotionally raw but ultimately cathartic encounter, and in the caption accompanying the image, Pugh explained how safe she felt with this group of women as well as the difficulty of filming the moment itself. She also revealed that the first take was “so long, much longer” than the final version in the film.

“Truly, these women made this scene possible. It was TERRIFYING. As terrifying as it was to watch, it was to read and know we had to do it. I love these girls so much. I’m not a big crier, so going through that with them was true safely and love and respect. It only happened because I had them. Funny fact- I lost my shoe every time I crawled off the bed and worried that the camera could see a dirty muddy espadrille sweaty foot in the background. Thank goodness that wasn’t the case… Fun fact no.2, everytime we cut there were at least two hands around all of our rib cages, holding each other as we sobbed.”

Image via A24

RELATED: Ari Aster on ‘Midsommar’s “Perverse Wish-Fulfillment” & Provoking Questions Through Catharsis

Midsommar follows Dani (Pugh), a young woman devastated by the loss of her family, who decides to accompany her boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor), and his grad school friends, Mark (Will Poulter) and Josh (William Jackson Harper), to a rural Swedish commune their friend Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) hails from. Dani and Christian’s already fraught relationship strains even further at the seams as strange events in the village begin to occur around them.

Pugh is gearing up to feature prominently in the highly anticipated Black Widow. Despite being delayed a full year due to COVID-19, it will be the first time that fans get to experience Pugh as Yelena Belova. Currently, the movie is on track to be released on May 7, 2021 in theaters. Additionally, Pugh will also be appearing in the upcoming Hawkeye series from Disney+, presumably reprising her Black Widow role, so her future in the MCU is pretty well-secured by this point.

Midsommar is currently available to own on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD. A director’s cut of the movie has also been released. Check out Pugh’s image from the set of the film below.

KEEP READING: The Best Films of 2020 So Far: From Invisible Men to Ass-Kicking Women

‘The Power’ Trailer Teases a Darkness-Drenched Horror Movie Coming to Shudder This film will have you reaching for your childhood nightlight.





About The Author