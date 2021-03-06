Minister approves objected Masvingo budget – Tell Zimbabwe

File picture: Minister July Moyo

…residents declare ‘war’ on city

fathers

Clayton Shereni

Local

government Minister, July Moyo recently approved the City of Masvingo’s 2021

budget although residents had raised objections against the proposed budget,

TellZim News has learnt.

According

to the dictates of the Urban Councils Act, at least 30 objections from

residents are enough to shelf a budget and order a review before sailing

through.

Urban

Councils Act Chapter 29:15 Section 219 provides for a provision where if

objections are lodged “by thirty or more persons who are voters or who are

users of the service,” council must reconsider the charges or tariffs.

However,

Moyo seems to have ignored all these objections and went on to approve the

city’s budget, a move which has irked residents who feel the rates being sent

to them are beyond their reach and do not represent what they said during

budget consultations.

Recently

residents received ‘exorbitant’ water bills for February which have been

revised upwards by over 500 percent.

Masvingo

United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) Information Officer, Godfrey

Mtimba expressed disappointment in the latest development and said the local

authority should consider reducing the rates with immediate effect or expect

retaliation from residents.

“We

are extremely concerned, our position is that residents vehemently rejected the

hiking by over 500% and even went further

to write objection letters after the

proposed budget was advertised in the press,

in line with the dictates of the

Urban councils Act, but all those efforts were disregarded by the council for

the reasons best known to them.

“We

will however, through massive consultations from our broad membership seek way

forward, but I foresee a protracted battle. These rates must fall, residents

cannot afford them, they are atrociously high at a time their source of income

has not been increased by a similar rate,” said Mtimba.

Masvingo

mayor Collen Maboke confirmed that the local authority received the objections

and forwarded them to the minister for consideration together with the proposed

budget.

“About

30 objections were raised and in terms of the Urban Councils Act we have to

look at those objections and respond to them one by one so we then sent the

objections together with the budget to the minister. The minister had the

prerogative to approve the budget since we had done our own part,” said Maboke.

Residents

who were averaging $500 in water bills recently received an average of $2 500

for the month of February which translates to over 500 percent.

The

2021 approved budget will see each high density property paying an average of

$2 630.56, commercial $8 466.22 and low density $2 360.56.

Many

ratepayers who are informal have lamented this hike which they feel is beyond

their reach considering business and income has been heavily affected by the

Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Masvingo

Service Delivery Residents and Ratepayers Association (Masdrra) secretary

general, Moses Mavhusa said his organization was disappointed with the city

fathers whom they will engage to reduce the tariffs.

“The

Town Clerk confirmed of an effected increase on services but he said he wasn’t

aware of the actual percentage. We are very much concerned and disappointed

because households are receiving water once or twice a week while some don’t

get a drop for the whole month. As an organization we are going to engage the

city fathers because there is no justification for these tariff increases,”

said Mavhusa.

Masvingo

Residents Forum (MRF) secretary general, Prosper Tiringindi said the local

authority had gone against the wish of residents and that they should brace for

a confrontation.

“Residents

disregarded this budget since its formation but the local authority took us for

fools and went on to effect a budget which we objected. If discussion fails, us

as residents we will start war, we will boycott paying those bills,” said

Tiringindi.

However,

Acting Town Clerk Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa said council considered all

objections which they went on to forward to the minister.

“Objections

were considered and council addressed those and forwarded them to the minister

for consideration as well. Before the approval, the minimum bill for high

density suburb properties was $572 for water consumption upto 5 cubic metres,

refuse, sewage and supplementary charges,” said Mukaratirwa.

Efforts

to get a comment from Minister July Moyo were futile as his mobile was not

available up until the time of going to print.



Many

cities and towns in the country are facing a resistance from residents over

hiked 2021 budgets that residents claim to have objected during budget

consultations.

Gweru

City Council on Monday (March 1) conducted an engagement meeting with residents

to try and find common ground over differences in the 2021 approved budget for

the local authority.

Mutare recently

reduced rates after a strong #RatesMustFall campaign by residents who felt

council was charging too much for its services.