Minister Moyo approves Chiredzi TC, RDC budgets – Tell Zimbabwe

Minister July Moyo

Beatific

Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI– The local authorities of Chiredzi

both the Town Council and the Rural District Council’s (RDC) 2021 budgets have

been approved by the Minister of Local Government, National Housing and Public

Works, July Moyo.

The town council had proposed a budget

of $456 million while the RDC had its budget pegged at $493 million.

Chiredzi RDC believes the close to half

a billion budget for 2021 will work towards rebuilding the economic anchors of

the district which are largely based on ranching, sugarcane farming and tourism.

These sectors have been crippled by the

Covid-19 pandemic coupled with an inflation eroded 2020 budget.

Chiredzi RDC Chief Executive Officer

(CEO), Ailes Baloyi said they were happy that their budget was approved early

which will enable them to plan ahead.

“Yes, our 2021 half a billion dollar

budget was approved. On devolution, we were allocated $234 059 013 and ZINARA allocation

standing at $88 998 964for 2021,” said Baloyi.

Half of Chiredzi RDC budget will be

drawn from revenue collection to the tune of $246 888 060 while the other half

will be government grants amounting $245 940 462.

Both Chiredzi RDC and Chiredzi Town Councils

have dualised their tariffs in local currency and the United States Dollar as

per the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020.

Chiredzi RDC revenue collection will

come from property taxes contributing $184 268 460, Developed stands (Estate

Sales) contributing $241 314 028, Fees contributing $46 184 040, Licenses and

Permits contributing $52 265 652 and property rentals contributing $47 035 200.

Chiredzi Town Council secretary Charles

Muchatukwa said the local authority’s $455 699 534 budget got the minister’s

nod paving way for implementation.

“Our $455 699 534 budget was among the

early budgets which were approved by the minister of Local Government which we

have currently put into effect,” said Muchatukwa.

Chiredzi Town Council proposed revenue

was standing at $449 085 585.41 while expenditure is expected to be standing at

$444 238 946 with a surplus/deficit of $4 846 638.61.

On Capital projects, the local

authority is expecting to use its ZINARA allocation fund of $22 000 000.00

towards construction of Magwaza road while devolution fund of $97 839 300.00

will go towards the purchase of a fire tender, tractor and dumper(x2),

construction of public toilets(x2), purchase of a new refuse compactor, skip

bins, land fill, computer server and the upgrade of the water works.

The local authority’s own capital will

go towards sewer reticulation upgrades, rehabilitation of water tanks, purchase

of service vehicles, computerisation of the Housing Department, recreational

facilities for children and upgrading Tshovani Stadium among other developments.