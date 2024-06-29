Minteh to have Brighton medical ahead of £33m deal to ease Newcastle’s PSR woes

Yankuba Minteh is set to undergo a medical tomorrow morning with Brighton after Newcastle agreed a deal worth in excess of £30million to ease their pressing Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) issues.

i revealed on Friday night that Brighton were closing in on a deal for Minteh and a fee of £33million with no buy-back has been agreed after a bizarre 24 hours in which it also emerged Newcastle have also approached Liverpool to propose a possible deal for Anthony Gordon.

Those talks did not progress with Newcastle always hopeful they would find a suitor for Minteh, the 19-year-old Gambia winger, to give them a solution to their PSR problems.

The club were understood to be risking a breach and potential points deduction without sales. Everton were hit with a ten point punishment last season, although it was later reduced to six.

As i reported on Friday, Brighton identified him in their transfer metrics as one of the most effective and promising right wingers in European football last season after his loan spell at Feyenoord. They believe his value could easily go on to top the £33million they have agreed to pay.

A medical is booked in the south coast for 11am on Sunday, which will mean a deal is done well in time for the ‘soft’ PSR deadline – the end of Premier League club’s accounting year – of June 30.

The transfer should go a long way to satisfying Newcastle’s PSR requirements although whether further deals are required to avoid a potential breach is uncertain due to the opaque nature of the rules and one Premier League source told i further deals remain ‘live prospects’.

The Magpies have said little about their PSR situation in recent weeks, although have spoken consistently about the need to player trade.

The potential Gordon deal proposed to Liverpool was understood to include England U21 defender Jarell Quansah, which put off the Reds. They are admirers of Gordon, however.

News of that and Newcastle’s late scramble to comply with PSR – rules Darren Eales insisted they would never breach in January – raise questions for the Magpies hierarchy.

Ironically they will be able to spend again from July as the accounting period starts again, with plenty of deals being worked on. The club have held talks with Nottingham Forest about winger Anthony Elanga and potentially selling Elliot Anderson although neither appears sold on that deal.