What you missed in the Premiership while the Rugby World Cup was going on

The future global calendar envisages no clashes between club and international rugby union. This year, the Premiership has already played three rounds of matches which coincided with the knockout stages of the World Cup in France.

You will know England’s top division has 10 teams instead of 13 this season after the financial demise of London Irish, Wasps and Worcester – but what else might you have missed if you took your eye off the domestic ball?

In the stadiums, there have been thousands of empty seats at most matches, so clubs will hope for crowds to pick up now the spotlight is on the league for the next five weeks until the start of European competition.

The Premiership’s growth officer Rob Calder (ex-England & Wales Cricket Board) has calculated there are 200,000 places to be filled to hit capacity across the 10 clubs, and the hope is for families and youngsters to be part of that.

Fingers are crossed that Prime Video will commission a second season of Mud, Sweat and Tears, the documentary of last season’s play-offs that is currently the first thing you see on Prime’s sports landing page.

And a new, official fantasy game has 20,000-plus users subscribed – not quite the millions engaged in the football version, but it’s a start.

There have been plenty of changes across the Premiership since the new season got underway. Here’s how every team is shaping up.

Bath

No team has three wins out of three but Bath came very close before losing in added time at home to Leicester last week. Star signing Finn Russell, the Scotland fly-half, made an eye-catching start with a show-and-go to make a great try for Tom de Glanville in the win at Saracens.

“It doesn’t feel like a new club at all,” said a happy Russell, while the injury afflicted Alfie Barbeary, formerly of Wasps, started the first three rounds at No.8.

Exeter Chiefs

The squad rebuild has been going spectacularly well, particularly at home at Sandy Park, where the Chiefs have beaten last season’s finalists Saracens 65-10 and Sale Sharks 43-0. Greg Fisilau is going well at No.8 – ditto two ex-Wasps in wing Manny Feyi-Waboso and hooker Dan Frost with two tries each.

Results from the first three rounds of matches – Sale and Gloucester played last night in round four (Photo: i Sport)

Bristol Bears

The former France and Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa has replaced the departed Semi Radradra, and nabbed his first try for the Bears last week after being told to rest last season with a heart condition.

Hooker Harry Thacker had an early contender for individual try of the season with a half-volley of the ball to himself against Harlequins.

Harlequins

Quins supporters are enjoying the sight of 2021 Premiership winners Louis Lynagh and Tyrone Green as regular starters after injuries last season.

New signing Joe Launchbury in the second row has started every round after a stint in Japan much truncated by a broken hand. Billy Millard is the director of rugby, with Tabai Matson shifted into a new role as director of performance development.

In a fascinating cross-league experiment, Quins have made some cash by hiring the Stoop out for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture between Ospreys and Sharks.

Gloucester

The 22-year-old academy product George Barton has been the fresh face at fly-half for Gloucester, but new signing Zach Mercer at No.8 was injured in the home loss to Saracens last week and is out now just when he might have been pressing his England claims.

Sale Sharks

Alex Sanderson, the Sharks’ director of rugby, is one of the stars of the Mud, Sweat and Tears documentary, but last week’s 43-0 hammering at Exeter was not a must-watch, following the opening wins over Northampton and Leicester.

A gradual return of World Cup stars included a season’s debut for George Ford against Gloucester on Friday night, alongside new signing Gus Creevy, the Argentina and ex-London Irish hooker.

Northampton Saints

New signing Tom Pearson’s angle of running and out-the-side offload for the try by hooker Curtis Langdon – who spent last season at Worcester then Montpellier – was a feature of last week’s win at Newcastle.

Afterwards Lee Radford, the new assistant coach who was previously a rugby league boss at Hull FC and Castleford Tigers, did the media interviews. “A bit of a left-fielder” is how Radford described his appointment at Saints in July.

Leicester Tigers

A couple of clutch kicks by Jamie Shillcock, the former Worcester Warrior, edged Leicester to a much-needed win at Bath after opening losses to Bristol and Sale. Full-back Mike Brown is going well on a short-term deal and the currently injured Anthony Watson is now re-contracted from next month.

Meanwhile new head coach Dan McKellar (ex-Wallabies, Brumbies and Tuggeranong Vikings) had barely got through the door before he needed to deny interest this week in the Australia vacancy left by Eddie Jones’s resignation.

“Hundred per cent, I’m staying here,” McKellar told the BBC. “If anything changes, I’ll let you know.”

Anxiety may be inevitable after last season’s departures of Steve Borthwick and co. to England.

Saracens

The champions belatedly got their season’s show on the road with last week’s win at Gloucester, and all the England World Cup contingent led by Owen Farrell are straight back in at home to Leicester on Saturday.

Another Prime documentary main face, Ben Earl, went on to be a standout performer for England, and he resumes this weekend in his customary club role of openside flanker.

After making seven straight starts at No.8 in the pre-season Premiership Cup and the Premiership, Tom Willis makes way for the returning Billy Vunipola – a nice selection headache to have.

Newcastle Falcons

The only team to lose three out of three (albeit with a respectable points difference of minus 14) have welcomed back Argentina quartet Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Pedro Rubiolo and Eduardo Bello from their country’s fourth place at the World Cup.