MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal begin their pre-season tour of the United States with a high-profile friendly against the MLS All-Stars in Washington DC tonight. Mikel Arteta could hand record signing Declan Rice his Gunners debut following a blockbuster £105million move from West Ham last week, while fellow new signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber could also feature at Audi Field.

Arsenal are two games deep into their pre-season preparations after draws against Watford and in Germany against Nurnberg. Clearly, results are not the most important thing at this stage of the summer but Arteta will nevertheless be keen to see his new arrivals hit the ground running, particularly with such a big campaign to come.

The MLS All-Stars line up – coached by DC United boss Wayne Rooney – will include the likes of Christian Benteke and ex-Chelsea defender Matt Miazga as familiar faces to Premier League fans and many of their players are already halfway through the domestic season, offering Arsenal a real test. Follow all the action live below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!