MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal begin their pre-season tour of the United States with a high-profile friendly against the MLS All-Stars in Washington DC tonight. Mikel Arteta could hand record signing Declan Rice his Gunners debut following a blockbuster £105million move from West Ham last week, while fellow new signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber could also feature at Audi Field.
Arsenal are two games deep into their pre-season preparations after draws against Watford and in Germany against Nurnberg. Clearly, results are not the most important thing at this stage of the summer but Arteta will nevertheless be keen to see his new arrivals hit the ground running, particularly with such a big campaign to come.
The MLS All-Stars line up – coached by DC United boss Wayne Rooney – will include the likes of Christian Benteke and ex-Chelsea defender Matt Miazga as familiar faces to Premier League fans and many of their players are already halfway through the domestic season, offering Arsenal a real test. Follow all the action live below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Live updates
Arsenal team news
Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are hoping to make their Arsenal debuts in tonight’s friendly match.
Mikel Arteta has assured fans that £105million capture Rice is not suffering from an injury despite being pictured working away from the group in training earlier this week.
“We just wanted to manage him,” Arsenal boss Arteta said of the England international.
Obviously a lot has happened to him in the last five or six days. He had a very hectic schedule and he had a few training sessions that went really good, but prior to that, he didn’t do much before he joined us.”
Along with potential places for Rice and Timber, Arteta could hand Kai Havertz a first start having brought him off the bench for the draw with Nurnberg last week.
It would not be a surprise to see Arteta start strong against the All-Stars and he will have been monitoring the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the game.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
How to watch MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Apple TV, via their MLS Season Pass service.
Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal!
The Gunners began their pre-season schedule by drawing to Nurnberg and are now in the USA to continue their preparations for the new campaign.
It’s Wayne Rooney in charge of the All-Stars side – should be a fun one!
We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 1.30am BST from Audi Field in Washington.
Source link