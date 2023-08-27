Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star ‘agrees £191m Saudi Arabia move’ but there is a catch

The Egyptian has been convinced to join the influx of world stars to the Middle East and beIN Sports claim a deal has been agreed with Al-Ittihad. Sports Zone add that is for three years and worth £191million per season – that’s almost £3.7m a week, tax free, and more than what both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema earn.

It is not that simple, though. Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool last summer which does not expire until 2025 and The Athletic report that any bid for their talisman will be dismissed out of hand.

Liverpool have no pressure to sell, and earlier in the summer Salah’s agent, Remy Abbas, quickly shut down reports of an Anfield exit. He tweeted: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Salah, who has scored 187 times in 308 games for the Reds, would reportedly not push to leave this summer but is ready to make the move.