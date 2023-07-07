Moises Caicedo addresses Chelsea FC interest ahead of crucial Brighton transfer talks

Standard Sport understands that the 21-year-old is Mauricio Pochettino’s key midfield target this summer, and Chelsea are willing to spend big to land the young Ecuadorian.

Brighton are holding out for £100million, which Chelsea will not pay, ahead of further talks over the coming days.

Caicedo was also the subject of two rejected bids from Arsenal in January and, with Chelea now the clear frontrunners for his sinature, the midfielder is flattered by the transfer speculation surrounding his future.

“It’s a very great emotion,” he told Maria Jose Flores. “What guy wouldn’t want them to be talking about him?

“I know how to handle it. I don’t get carried away by emotions.

I’m enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm.

“I am waiting for whatever God decides. He willl know what is best for me.”