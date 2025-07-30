Mojo Morgan Sparks ‘Dreams’ With New Banger

Everyone needs motivation. But, everyone gets motivated in different ways. Grammy winning artist Mojo Morgan believes his inspirational club banger can light the fire in the belly of any underdog who has ever been undermined, undervalued, or written off as a failure.

“‘Dreams’ is for every hustler, every survivor and soul who refuses to settle,” Mojo Morgan said.

On the track, Mojo Morgan seems hungry and he even manages to convince listeners he’s still a struggling rapper-singjay trying to make it.

“The song is motivational, soulful and uplifting, it’s a declaration that your dreams are valid, no matter where you come from or what you’ve been told,” Mojo Morgan said.

The single was released on all major download platforms on Tuesday, alongside glitzy visuals.







Mojo Morgan, a founding member of Morgan Heritage, spent several months hanging out with Popcaan soaking up the grit and joys of rural life, and experiencing first-hand the wonderful jolt of Kingston street life rolling up in twenty-deep entourages at dances and events in the capital city.

He used the opportunity to write a soundtrack of his unique experiences for an upcoming EP dubbed ‘Jamaica Love’.

The lead single from ‘Jamaica Love’ is ‘Dreams’ which is co-produced by dancehall super producer Rowan ‘Droptop’ Melhado, known for a string of top ten Trending songs in Jamaica. The single fuses the genres of reggae, rock, and inspirational energy in a way that feels fresh yet familiar.

“Working with Mojo on this record was a powerful experience,” Rowan ‘Droptop’ Melhado, chief executive officer and founder of Droptop Records, said.

“This isn’t just a song, it’s a soundtrack for anyone on the grind. Coming off recent hits with Popcaan, Skeng, and Chronic Law, I wanted to bring that same energy to something more uplifting. This one’s for the streets and the soul,” Droptop added.

Mojo Morgan has high hopes for the single as it channels the artiste’s own journey of resilience and invites listeners to share and pursue their own dreams unapologetically.

“Dreams is a gateway to ‘Jamaica Love’, an album which is a deeply personal project for me because it honours my homeland, my family legacy, and especially the memory of my late brother and bandmate, Peetah Morgan,” Mojo said.

The ‘Jamaica Love’ EP is rooted in reggae and dancehall but infused with hip-hop, country, Americana, and global rhythms. The EP features heavyweight collaborations with Gramps Morgan, Popcaan, Sizzla, Maino, Chronic Law, and Mojo’s own children and nephew making it as much a family celebration as it is a cultural statement.

“Jamaica Love is more than music, it’s a message. It’s legacy, healing, and the soundtrack for anyone who’s ever had to fight for their dream,” the US-born, Brooklyn-raised Mojo Morgan said.

Other standout songs on the EP include Mountain Song featuring Gramps Morgan & Esh Morgan, By My Side featuring Jemere Morgan and Kelib Morgan.

As a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group Morgan Heritage, Mojo developed a sound rooted in tradition, but boldly unafraid to push boundaries and helped pioneer a sound that elevated Jamaican music to international acclaim.

Now, Mojo has curated his own unique sound, coined as “Rasta Rock”, a sweet fusion shaped by the lyrical depth of Bob Dylan and Peter Tosh, the raw spirit of 2Pac and Vybz Kartel, and the emotional textures of Coldplay, The Cranberries and Phil Collins. It’s a lane of his own, global, grounded and full of heart.