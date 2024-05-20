Monaco Grand Prix 2024: Race start time, schedule, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV
In the eighth round of the 2024 Formula One season, there is a sense that a proper title battle may yet be possible after Lando Norris pushed Max Verstappen all the way at Imola last time out.
Sergio Perez certainly doesn’t look capable of challenging his Red Bull teammate after dropping to third in the F1 Drivers’ Championship rankings, behind Charles Leclerc.
In fact, there are just 20 points separating second and fifth whereas Verstappen stands 48 points clear of Leclerc.
Red Bull have enjoyed their trips to Monaco over the years, winning four of the last five races in the Principality.
Monaco Grand Prix full schedule
- First practice: Friday, 12.30pm
- Second practice: Friday, 4pm
- Third practice: Saturday, 11.30am
- Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm
- Monaco Grand Prix: Sunday, 2pm
Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix
TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend live exclusively. Coverage of the race starts at 1pm on the F1 channel.
Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm and are also available on the F1 YouTube channel shortly after the chequered flag.
Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the race live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog!
Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast
As we look ahead to the weekend, both Friday and Saturday have a reasonable chance of rain – but less so Sunday. Both the wind and temperature are forecast to be fairly mild.
