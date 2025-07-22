Money Mike checks Lamborghini Huracán off bucket list – Rapper and vocalist, Money Mike has marked off a number of his achievements from his bucket list. Due to hard work as a business owner and a thriving career in music, he has managed to buy himself a Lamborghini Huracán valued at R6 million.

He now owns a Mustang, a BMW, a Land Rover, and a Lamborghini, which has always been his dream car. “I love cars. Some people love to collect sneakers, I love to collect amazing cars,” Money Mike says. He got the name Money Mike due to his hard work and “love for working hard for his money.“

He made his debut in the music industry in 2011 and hasn’t looked back since. “Music is a passion and a gift. I have multiple business interests, but music is something I love to do.” Money Mike is currently working on his upcoming album, where he plans to feature A-listers.

Born Ibrahim Abdul Fakhouri (31) of African and Arabian blood, the multi-talented star has worked with the likes of Emtee, Blxckie, Chad Da Don, to name a few. He also founded the business Yalla Habibi Cartel, which has seen him succeed outside of the music industry.

Lamborghini Huracán….check!